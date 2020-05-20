James Irvin "Jim" Mosley, Jr., 81, of Landisville, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born in Clearfield County, he was the son of the late James I. Sr., and Janet (Snyder) Mosley. Jim was the husband of Donna (Siegrist) Mosley.
Jim proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a self-employed electrician and later retired from GTE Phone Company after 35 years of service. Jim enjoyed fishing and boating.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Donna, is a daughter, Jamie Arthur, wife of Jim of York; two step-sons, Alex Migueis of Mount Joy and E. Kyle Migueis of Philadelphia; two granddaughters; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, William Mosley of Clearfield County.
He was preceded in death by three siblings, Fred, Danny, and Donna Mosley.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Silver Spring Cemetery at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or alz.org. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com