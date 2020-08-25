James I. Freidly, Jr., of Wagontown, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was 84. Born in New Holland, PA he was the son of the late James M. and Dorothy (Pugh) Freidly. He was the loving husband of Jacqueline A. (Wolf) Freidly, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
After attending New Holland (now Garden Spot) High School, Jim had a long career as a printer with Depaco Inc. of Downingtown, PA. He retired in 1999 after 42 years of service. An avid outdoorsman, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and dog training. He was a long time member of Northern Lancaster County Sportsmens Assoc. and the Speedwell Forge Club. He spent many wonderful times enjoying these activities with his children and grandchildren. Particularly in his later years, Jim was an avid sports fan of the Phlllies, Eagles, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Jim is survived by his wife Jacqueline, son James I Freidly III husband of June (Kelso), Morgantown; son Ricky W. Freidly, Honey Brook; Jacqueline M. Padovani, wife of Dean, Reading; daughter Gwendolyn V. Miller, wife of Dean, Millersville; son Terrance (Ted) J. Freidly, Fivepointville. Five sisters: Peg, wife of Chet Clark of Terre Hill; Ruth, wife of Merle Moyer of Akron; Helen, wife of the late Richard Schaeffer of Lititz; Mildred, wife of the late Paul Zimmerman of Ephrata; Edna, wife of Joe Rice of Brownstown; and brother Leroy, (wife Dorothy) of Denver; six grandchildren (Doug, Eric, Lindsay, Dana, Whitney and Ryan) and six great grandchildren (Reece, Aaron, Claire, Natalie, Trudy and Luke.) Jim was preceded in death by sisters Marian Unangst and Dorothy Rehm (husband William).
Due to circumstances surrounding the corona virus pandemic, services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.