James I. Dutter, 85, of Denver, passed away on June 29, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Ira and Ellen (Daniels) Dutter.
He was the loving husband of the late Janet Carol (Stokes) Dutter, with whom he shared fifty-eight years of marriage until the time of her passing on September 20, 2014.
He had retired from Cer Mac Machines and had previously worked for Valynn Manufacturing for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and model trains.
James is survived by his children, Debra J. wife of Harold Heckman of Terre Hill and James R. Dutter, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and his brother, Ira Jr. husband of Donna Dutter.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his siblings, Herbert Dutter, Harold Dutter and Mary Ellen Riddle.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM at C. Stanley Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main Street, Terre Hill, PA 17581 with Pastor Kris Pursel officiating. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre at 2:00 PM.
C. Stanley Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
