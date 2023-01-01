James Howard Kolb, 76, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ferd L. Kolb and Bella M. Paquin Kolb.
He was a former member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. James served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a former owner of "The Happy House" in the Manor Shopping Center and was known for his mug and coin collection.
James is survived by his brother, Jere J. Kolb (Bonnie); his nephew, Bryan Kolb; his niece, Wendy Seitz (Darrell) with their children, Colin and Ethan.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Stroh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In James' memory please make donations to The Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
