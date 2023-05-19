James Hoover Brubaker son of the late Claude Thomas Brubaker and Laura Ann Hoover entered the arms of Jesus on Friday May 5 th. James was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 67 years Mary Anna Brubaker, daughter Susan Joy Brubaker and grandson Aaron Dan Fritz.
James lived the majority of his life on his beloved farm in East Earl, Pennsylvania before moving to live with his daughter and family to Indian Trail, NC. He was hardworking - worked a full-time job welding farm machinery at New Holland Ford (Formerly Sperry New Holland) and farmed as well.
James and his wife Mary Anna opened their home to countless individuals over the years and most social gatherings and holidays happened at the farm. He was an accomplished stonemason, and you can see his handiwork all over the farmhouse and Brubaker Park.
He enjoyed playing Classic Country and Bluegrass music. James was an active member of Martindale EC Church until it closed, serving on board, chaperoning youth events, playing his guitar in church and serving wherever needed. He attended Mt. Culmen EC Church and then Calvary Church after moving to NC. James was an active member of the Garden Spot Lions Club and was awarded the Lions Club Melvin Jones Award and Lion of the Year. He received special recognition along with his wife Mary Anna from senator Mike Brubaker for their outstanding contributions to the community, as well as an award from the Grassland FFA. He was also Guest of Honor at Pathways School Heritage Day in 2021.
He is survived by daughters: Linda Hanlon - wife of John Hanlon, Holly Slegowski wife of John Slegowski and Patti Lutz wife of the late Lamar Lutz; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-granddaughters, foster daughter Hoa Buu and her family of 4 children and grandchild.
In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Pathways A Community Homeschool - Box 148 Terre Hill, PA, 17581 or Garden Spot Lions Club c/o Stuart McClauchlan 641 Sunflower Street, New Holland, PA. 17557.
A celebration of life will be held on June 9 th 11:00 a.m. at Brubaker Park - Beaver Lodge Pavillion. Brubaker Park is Located on Long Lane Just off Rt. 897 (Dry Tavern Road) in Fivepointville, PA.