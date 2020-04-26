James Henry Walck, 95, of Lancaster, PA, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at The Southeastern Veterans Center in Spring City, PA, of complications from Covid-19. Born in 1924 in Allentown, PA, to Lee Allen and Frances Lehman Walck, he graduated from Allentown High School. A World War II veteran, he served in the Army Air Force in North Africa from 1943-46 as a Staff Sergeant in the Military Police. He attended Penn State University on the GI Bill, earning a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1949. He was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity. Upon graduation, he worked in the insurance industry in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Lancaster; he was Vice President at Murray Insurance Associates in Lancaster, PA, where he worked until 1983, and finished his career at Miller Insurance Agency, Willow Street, PA.
An avid fan of Penn State Football, for decades he rarely missed a home game. He enjoyed collecting vintage postcards, old prints, and Christmas ornaments at local auctions and flea markets. A summer resident of Lewes, DE, for many years, he enjoyed the beach and "Jim's Peace & Quiet." He was affectionately called Hop-pop by his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Kennelty Walck, and their two children, David Walck (Cathie) of Newmanstown, PA, and Karen Walsh (Paul) of Lancaster, PA; his two children, Christa Walck of Philadelphia, PA, and Mitchell Walck of Kuna, Idaho, by his first wife, Nancy Allerton Walck (deceased); his seven grandchildren, Michelle Rountree (William), James J. Walck (Adrienne), Ian and Elizabeth Walsh, and David, Emily and Robert Walck; and his five great-grandchildren, Finley and Liam Rountree and Cameron, Olivia and Sophia Walck; and his former daughter-in-law Deborah Bomberger. His son James R. Walck and his wife Carol, his parents and both siblings, Lee Alfred Walck and Phyllis Lindstrom, preceded him in death.
Internment and memorial service will be held on a future date at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
