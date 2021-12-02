James Helm, 68, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his residence. James was born in Lancaster, to parents June Butzer and James Helm.He was formerly employed by Polymer. James graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1971.
He is survived by a daughter; Shannon Trimble, sister; Anne Laukhuff, brother-in-law; Wayne Laukhuff, uncle; Derek Laukhuff, brother; Robert Helm, as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Alice and Samuel Butzer.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
