James H. "Timbees" Hughes, Sr.

84 years of age and resident of Macungie, passed away peacefully on Thursday December 1, 2022. He was the husband of Eileen (Smith) Hughes for 46 years at the time of her passing in 2008. Born in Ashland, he was the son of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Walsh) Hughes. A graduate of Ashland High School and the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, he retired in 1991 as a Lieutenant after 28 years as a State Trooper. Jim later worked for the Pennsylvania Federation for Fair Contracting for over 5 years. Jim honorably served in the US Army, he was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and lifetime member of the Hogan's Social Club, Allentown. Jim was a current member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus and a previous member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Whitehall.
Jim enjoyed hunting, golfing and playing poker with friends. Jim loved being with family and watching his grandchildren participate in activities and sports. Jim and Eileen followed their grandchildren's sports careers to Boston, North Carolina and Tampa Bay. Jim always had time for a beer with a friend.
He is survived by his son James Jr.; daughters Colleen Purvis with husband Jeffrey, and Sheri Horoshko with husband Scott; grandchildren Ryan Purvis with wife Katie, Kyle Purvis with wife Angela, Tyler Purvis with wife Ashlyn, Bradley Hughes, Kailey Ritacco with husband Eric, Brendan Hughes, Evan Purvis, Jake Horoshko, Madison Hughes, Brian Horoshko and Riley Horoshko; great grandchildren Declan, Nolan, Henley, Keenan, Adelaide and Kellen. Jim was 1 of 8 children. He is survived by sister, Linda McCaffrey; brothers Walter Hughes with wife Tina, Charles Hughes with wife Joy; sister-in-law Kim Hughes; predeceased by sister Joyce Schenk and brothers Edward, Frederick and Donald Hughes.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father John McLoughlin on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Avenue, Whitehall, PA 18052. His family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the Church.
Interment will be on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the New Saint Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Ashland.
The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.
