James H. Stoner, age 87 of Paradise, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Legend of Lititz. He was the husband of the late Eileen B. "Sis" Brackbill Stoner who passed away on February 27, 2019. Born in Conestoga, he was the son of the late James and Helen Frey Stoner.
Jim owned and operated James H. Stoner Builder. He graduated from Manor High and served in the United States Army. Jim was a member of the Christiana Masonic Lodge #417. In his free time, he loved gardening, wooden duck carving, collecting antiques, visiting the family cabin in Pine Grove Furnace, and taking his dog for coffee.
Surviving are 3 children: Sue A. wife of David A. Stoltzfus of Sarasota, FL, James A. Stoner, Shari M. wife of Patrick T. Cosgrove, both of Paradise, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters: Betty McCompsey of Reading and Mary wife of Irvin Witmer of Elizabethtown. The family would like to thank the staff of Legend of Lititz and Caring Hospice for the wonderful care that their father received.
Funeral service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, on Monday, November 4th at 2 p.m. Chaplain Jason Smith with be officiating. There will be a viewing time on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's honor to the Alzheimers Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110. shiveryfuneralhome.com