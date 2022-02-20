James H. Smith

James Henry Smith (Jim, Smitty) finished his earthly journey and entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, surrounded by his wife, children and their spouses, and grandchildren.
Jim is now with his Savior, Jesus Christ. He had a genuine faith that Jesus' death on the cross paid the price for his sins and he believed in the gift of salvation that Jesus offered. He was a devout Lutheran and a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Willow Street. He lived his life in a quiet and peaceful manner, but had strong convictions and was dedicated to being a good steward of God's creation, and teaching others to do the same. He was most content when walking in the woods and watching the birds. He and his wife, Rita, were able to complete his "bucket list" of finding over 500 species of birds by traveling across the country at various times in his life.
Jim was born in Brownstown, PA, son of the late Maude B. and Harry H. Smith, and was the loving husband of Rita Smith for almost 60 years.
Jim was baptized on Easter Sunday, March 27, 1932, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Denver, PA. He attended Brownstown Elementary School, Edward Hand Junior High School, and J.P. McCaskey High School, graduating in 1949. He later went on to graduate from Franklin & Marshall College in 1953 with a B.S. in Biology and a minor in Education and received a certificate to teach Science in secondary education schools. Jim went on to earn his Master's degree in Science Education from the University of Delaware in 1964. He earned an additional 30 credits in various science courses from Millersville University, Penn State University and Franklin & Marshall. Deferred from the draft during the Korean War to finish education, Jim enlisted in the US Army for three years of active duty as a Medical Technician, serving that time at Letterman Academy Hospital in the Presidio of San Francisco. He was honorably discharged in 1961.
Jim taught at Solanco High School and during his tenure, served two years as President of the Solanco PSEA.
Since 1968, Jim was an active member of the Mt. Eden Lutheran Church, Quarryville. He served on the church council, sang in the choir, was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, and facilitated the Worship and Music Committee. Most recently, he was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church, singing in the choir and offering bird walks to church members and the local community.
An active member in his community, Jim served as Assistant Scoutmaster and Committee Chairman for Troop 2, BSA, in Martic Township, President of the Martic Hills Watershed Association, whose crowning achievement was the designation of the Tuquan Creek, as a Wild and Scenic River, and served many years as a member of the Martic Township Planning Commission.
After early retirement in 1985, Jim and Rita became avid birders and environmentalists, supporting up to twenty environmental and conservation non-profit organizations, including Lancaster County Conservancy. Jim was a member of the ABA, PSO, and served on the board of the Lancaster County Bird Club and the Lancaster County Elementary Environthon. He took a part-time consulting position as a Naturalist for the PPL Holtwood and Brunner Island Environmental Preserves.
He is survived by his wife Rita; daughter, Sally Armstrong, wife of Dan; son, James Jr., husband of Kelly; seven grandchildren: Sarah, Rachel, Rebekah, and Hannah Armstrong and Jessica, Jaden, and Jordan Smith; his brother, Fred Smith; two nephews: Dean and Jeff Smith; and 2 grandnieces.
A visitation for family and friends will take place at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 East Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584, Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 10AM to 11AM. A Memorial Service celebrating Jim's life will be held at 11AM with a luncheon to follow. Private interment will take place at Mt. Eden Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an environmental cause of your choice in honor of Jim's convictions to be a good steward of the earth. To send condolences or share special memories, please visit: CremationPA.com