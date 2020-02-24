James H. "Jim" Minnich, 75, of Lititz, died peacefully at home on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Earl and Marian Hess Minnich. Jim was the loving husband of Lois Ann Strite Minnich, and they observed their 55th wedding anniversary in September of last year. A stonemason, Jim was the founder and owner of Keystone Masonry in Hebron, Maine for thirty years. He was a member of the White Oak Church of The Brethren, Manheim. Jim obtained a private pilot's license and enjoyed flying whenever he had the opportunity; he also loved traveling, and Southern Gospel Music.
Surviving in addition to his wife Lois Ann, are two sons: Kris Minnich (Christi) of Lititz, Joshua Minnich (Sarah) of Durham, Maine, a daughter: Janelle Fahnestock (Keith) of Lititz, fifteen grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, four brothers: David Minnich (Karen), Caleb Minnich (Susan), John Minnich (Lois), Hiram Minnich (Lori), all of Lititz, three sisters: Bernice Wagner (Glenn) of Lititz, Martha Martin (Steve) of Lititz, and Mary Cater (Leonard) of Stevens.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim's funeral service at the White Oak Church of the Brethren, 1211 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday evening from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM with additional viewing on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Jim's memory to: Gideons International, Lancaster West Camp, P.O. Box 194, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
