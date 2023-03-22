James H. Harter, 83, of Ephrata, passed away at home, in the caring presence of his family on Monday, March 20, 2023, just 4-days shy of his 84th birthday. Born in Reading, James was a son to the late Vincent T. & Anna (Haage) Harter and the loving husband to Eleanor C. (Wink) Harter for 61 years until her passing in 2021.
James grew up in Ephrata, a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1957. He was a maintenance supervisor for Sauder's Eggs, formerly L.M. Schaffer and Pennfield, retiring in 2004. In retirement, he remained active and was a driver for the Ephrata Area Social Services where he took seniors to appointments and transferred goods. He enjoyed the friendly connections he made as a driver.
An avid outdoorsman, James could often be found on his boat bass fishing in Blue Marsh Lake, the Susquehanna, or on a fishing trip to Canada. A fishing rod in his hand was always accompanied by a smile on his face. And trips to the Sullivan Co. Cabin always included family, friends, and several games of poker. James also enjoyed deer and small game hunting. He had a knack for unique meal specialties like dove potpie, pickled eel, and fried cow brains. Cooking out on the grill and using his meat smoker was always a favorite. His ideal family time was camping which included a tent big enough for all, bonfires, and more fishing.
James valued the special relationship he had with his brother, Tom. They were lifelong fishing buddies, side-by-side neighbors a few times, and spent Saturday afternoons enjoying coffee and conversation. James and Eleanor loved to travel, always to new destinations. James would patiently wait as Eleanor picked out a new bell at each location to add to her collection. He always enjoyed time with family, even in a station wagon driving for days to reach Utah & Wyoming, he never complained. James loved being a grandfather and hearing the laughter as he piled grandkids onto the lawnmower for a fun ride around the yard. He was always holding the grandbabies, bouncing them on his lap, or holding their little hands for a walk. He led by example, always exhibiting patience, hard work, unwavering love for his family, and how to enjoy the simple pleasures of life.
James is survived by five children, Debra, wife of Paul Naffin of Ephrata, James R., husband of Carolyn (Hatton) Harter of Manheim, Patricia, wife of Ronald Moyer of Brownstown, Diane (Harter) Mozeliak of Ephrata, & Peggy, wife of Lester Wise of Denver; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a great-grandson the way & one great-great-granddaughter; and a sister, Pat Shimp. James was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Beisswanger and brother, Thomas Harter.
Viewings will be held on Tues., Mar. 28th from 7 9 p.m. and Wed., Mar. 29th from 10 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Wed. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company - Station 15, 135 S State St., Ephrata, PA 17522. www.goodfuneral.com