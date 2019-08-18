James H. Deily, Jr., age 99, died on August 13, 2019, as a resident of The Mennonite Home Communities in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Jim was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Mae Otthofer. He is survived by his two daughters, Michalene D. Eves of Phoenix, Arizona and Minda J. Morath of State College, Pennsylvania, and their families.
To Jim's friends and family he leaves this message: "May you have warm words on a cool evening, A full moon on a dark night, and a road downhill, all the way to your door." To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
