James Groff Neuhauser, 98, of San Juan, Puerto Rico, died January 8th, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Homer Gladstone Neuhauser and Susan Swartley (Groff) Neuhauser. Jim’s birth mother died when he was 10.5 months old. His mother’s sister, Miriam Groff Neuhauser, subsequently married Homer and became Jim’s mother.
After graduating from East Lampeter High School, Jim attended Elizabethtown College for a year. He and his wife, Marilyn, were active in a number of peace movement living cooperatives in NJ and Selo, NC. Jim was one of the Seagoing Cowboys taking pregnant heifers by ship from the U.S.A. to Europe following World War II.
Jim is survived by a brother, Robert G. Neuhauser, husband of Dorothy Hickok Killebrew (Lancaster); two children, Timothy Neuhauser (Forest Hills, CA) and Mary Neuhauser (High Point, NC); Liza Frank-Perez (San Juan, PR) who took him into her family and cared for him for the final two decades of his life; four nieces, Cathy Neuhauser, wife of Jack Holmes (Davis, CA), Carla (Neuhauser) Scheidlinger, wife of David Scheidlinger (San Diego, CA), Judy Neuhauser, wife of John Chesnut (Los Osos, CA), Barbara Atlee, wife of Albert Mughannam (San Bruno, CA) and two nephews, Douglas Neuhauser (Vacaville, CA) and Robert Atlee (Bishop, CA). He was predeceased by a sister, Susan Ann (Neuhauser) Atlee; and his ex-wife, Marilyn (Blaise) Neuhauser; Virginia (Steward) Neuhauser, wife of Robert Neuhauser; Louise Kellogg, wife of Douglas Neuhauser; and Jan Work, wife of Robert Atlee. He is also survived by four grandnieces and four grandnephews as well as two great-grandnieces and two great-grandnephews.
