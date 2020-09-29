James George, 69, formerly of Columbia PA, passed away at home of natural causes on September 9, 2020. He was the son of the late Charles and Helen George.
Jim is survived by, James of Sterling, VA, Danielle, of Melbourne, FL, and Russell of Columbia, PA. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Jack.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Independence and was an avid Eagles fan.
A private interment will be held at a later date.
