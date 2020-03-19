James Gandolfo Curcio

James "Jim" Curcio, 67, of Lancaster, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away at UPMC Lititz on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn and was the son of the late Gandolfo and Josephine (Capitano) Curcio.
He is survived by his wife, Adrienne (Meck) Curcio. They were married in Lancaster on October 2, 2004.
Jim retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail handler for 27 years. He graduated from Long Island University where he studied Russian history, culture and language.
He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus council #867 and St. Philip's Knight of Columbus.
He was a history buff and loved reading about Roman, Chinese, Egyptian, Russian and Greek history. He loved world politics, was a great cook, a great father, an amazing husband, a loving brother who had a huge heart, and had a great sense of humor. He loved travelling to the Catskills with Adrienne annually, their Longwood Garden trips, celebrating Christmas, and collecting Santa Claus figurines. He also loved watching the history channel especially The Curse of Oak Island.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children: daughter, Nicole M. Robb, wife of Mark Kromer, of Wyomissing, sons, Brian G. Robb, husband of Christina L. Fulton, of Lancaster, Steven M. Robb, husband of Leah, of Lititz, a sister Rosemarie Curcio, of Marietta, a sister-in-law, Sister Constance Therese Meck, I.H.M., of Malvern, brother-in-law, Robert A. Meck, husband of Sharon, of Lancaster, and a granddaughter, Arianna Marie Robb. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Danielle M. Curcio and a grandson, Tyler Garrett Robb.
An immediate family viewing and funeral service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pk. Lititz, PA with cremation to follow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held and announced at a later date.
Due to the current circumstances and the fact that we cannot gather together at this time please take a moment to share your condolences and memories from the convenience of your home on Jim's obituary page.
