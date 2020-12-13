James G. Witmyer, 84, of Lititz, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late John S. Witmyer and Janet E. (Urey) Witmyer. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Burkholder) Witmyer with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Lititz High School and later attended Franklin & Marshall College. James went onto work for Armstrong World Industries for 40 years before retiring. He proudly served 8 years in the Navy Reserves.
James was a former Warwick Twp. Supervisor, and he was one of the first farmers in Lancaster County to grow wine grapes. He enjoyed hunting on the family farm and in both Tioga and Mifflin counties. As an avid hockey fan, he was a founding member of the Lancaster/Kitchener Youth Amateur Hockey Exchange who brought kids back and forth from Canada to play. His youth amateur hockey involvement started with the hockey program at Park City mall. James was also an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts and helped as a counselor at camps, and he earned the For God & Country Award at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lititz.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brian Witmyer husband of Susan of Lititz; daughters, Robin Hertzog wife of Randy of Ephrata, Nanette McCord of Lititz; son, Daniel Witmyer husband of Paige of Lititz; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Hamaker of Blue Ridge, GA and brother, John B. Witmyer of Lititz. He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Slacum and a great grandson, Austin Witmyer.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com