James G. "Jim" Strickler, 76, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late James G. and Helen (Berrier) Strickler.
Jim graduated from Donegal High School class of 1962. He was a manager in the welfare department in San Francisco, CA. Jim loved to travel and has seen all the continents. A member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Mount Joy, Jim sang in the church choir. He participated in plays at the Susquehanna Stage Company in Marietta and enjoyed antiquing and auctions.
Jim is survived by two sisters, Lucille Thome of Mount Joy and Geri Corll, wife of Ron of Mount Joy; two nephews, Scott Nissley, husband of Nita of Mount Joy and Craig Nissley, husband of Kathleen of Elizabethtown; three grandnephews; and three great-grandnephews.
A memorial service honoring Jim's life will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 209 South Market Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, address above. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
