James G. Grab, 73, of Haymarket, VA, born June 16, 1947 in Columbia, PA and passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax. Jim suffered with IPF for five years before receiving a lung transplant in July 2015. The family is thankful for the generosity of that donor, which gave them five more years with Jim.
Jim was married to Gertrude "Trudi" Grab for 28 years. In addition to Trudi, he is survived by step son, Craig Knight (Maureen) of South Riding, VA; son, Chris Grab (Kari Lou) of Richmond, VA; and four loving grandchildren, Holton, Gabbie, Ryan, and Leah and two brothers, George Grab and Rev. Mike Grab, both of Lancaster, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel G. and Martha Grab of Columbia, PA and step son, Gavin Knight of Fredericksburg, VA.
After serving our country in the United States Air Force, Jim held management positions at both Fredericksburg and Manheim Auto Auctions, retiring in 2005. He was very active in his community after retirement and enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, all things Penn State sports, and traveling with his greatest love, Trudi.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3702 Loren Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. The family respectfully requests that social distancing is observed at the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's name to INOVA's transplant team. Donations can be made at foundation.inova.org/ways-to-give/. Click the donate button, select INOVA Fairfax Hospital for gift designation, and indicate funds are for Lung Transplant - 700306 in the additional comments section.
