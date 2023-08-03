James G. Farrington, 85, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, August 1 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his entire family. He was the beloved husband of Carol A. Farrington and shared 59 years of marriage.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 3 children, James II married to Tricia (Peifer) Farrington, Eric Farrington, Kristin Farrington; 2 grandchildren, McKenna married to Reagan Lam, Kierstin Farrington.
Funeral services will be held from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11 AM with interment following in Eby Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity on one's choice. Furman's Leola