James G. Eberly, 89, a resident of the Zerbe Retirement Community, passed away at the home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
He was married 67 years to Elsie S. Bicher Eberly. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Joseph and Alice Good Eberly.
James retired from New Holland Concrete where he had been employed for 45 years. He was a member of the Conestoga Mennonite Church and enjoyed hunting.
Surviving besides his wife are three sons, Kenneth husband of Betty Eberly of Reading, James Lamar husband of Bethene Eberly of Kingsley, and Paul Marvin husband of Lori Eberly of Reinholds; two daughters, Marian Eberly of Media, and Linda Jane wife of Charles Lauver of East Earl; 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Titus Eberly of Little Marsh, and Joseph, Jr. husband of Jean Eberly of Myerstown; and two sisters, Anna Mary Oberholtzer, and Alice Horst both of Ephrata. He was preceded in death by brothers, Daniel and Paul Eberly and by sisters, Susanna Bicher and Lena Sauder.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 15, at 11:00 A.M. at the Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, PA with the Rev. Robert L. Petersheim officiating. Friends may call at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA on Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and at the church on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment in the Bowmansville Mennonite Cemetery.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Funeral Home, Terre Hill, PA