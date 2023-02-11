James G. Burkholder, 80, of Myerstown, PA, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his residence. James was born in Lancaster County on August 30, 1942, to the late Levi G. and Anna (Good) Burkholder. He was the husband of Louella H. (Zuck) Burkholder for 53 years.
James enjoyed his occupations of farming, carpentry and furniture manufacture, and he took his responsibility to provide for his family very seriously. He was a member of Harmony Christian Fellowship.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by eight children: Marie wife of Nevin Nolt of Rosebush, MI, Jonathan husband of Karyn (Cook) of Lebanon, David husband of Lila (Weise) of Sayre, Martha wife of Delmar Binkley of Mount Joy, Esther wife of Joel Miller of Dundee, OH, Mary wife of David Hess, Jr. of Mobridge, SD, Jesse husband of Michelle (Ramer) of Myerstown, and Daniel husband of Anita (Breneman) of Sayre; forty-one grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother Christian Burkholder of Dover; and sisters Martha Putt of Webster, KY, Grace Bennetch of Fredericksburg, Fay Renno of Danville, Nancy Burkholder of Myerstown, Priscilla Kreider of Myerstown, Eunice Rissler of Lykens, and Miriam Witmer of Myerstown. He was preceded in death by his brothers Noah & Moses Burkholder, and sisters Mildred Dieffenbach, Margaret Horst, Esther Rissler, and Phebe Martin.
There will be a viewing at Swatara Mennonite Church, 10 Camp Swatara Rd., Myerstown on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Harmony Christian Fellowship Cemetery.
