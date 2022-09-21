Frank Hasenfus, 58, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 18, 2022. Born in Willingboro, NJ, he was the son of the late James and Elizabeth Hasenfus.
He is survived by his siblings: Kathie Giorgio (Gregory) of Lancaster, John "Bucket" Santino (Sandy) of Palmetto, FL, and Joe Santino (Kelli) of Delanco, NJ; nephews: Bob Sempsey (Lisa), Joey Santino, and Tony Santino, and a grand-nephew, Connor Sempsey. He was preceded in passing by his parents and brothers, Michael Hasenfus and James Santino.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551 from 3 to 5PM. Guests are invited to a time of sharing following the visitation.
