James F. Streaker, Jr.

Jim Streaker, 74, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2020 surrounded by his family's love. He was born on Oct. 20, 1945 to Arline Heinitsh Streaker, Mennonite Home, and the late James F. Streaker, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beth Clements Streaker, and his children, Angela Albright and Douglas Streaker and his wife Kelly Luck, and two grandchildren, Sage Albright and her fiancé Dom Dusel, and Quinn Streaker. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Weaver and her husband Charles, as well as numerous other family members.
Jim graduated from Manheim Twp. High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received his Master's Degree in Elem. Education from Millersville University.
Jim retired from Pequea Valley School District where he was a principal at Salisbury Elementary. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lancaster. His greatest joy was being with family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved fishing with family and friends, especially his trips to the Outer Banks.
The family will have a private interment Friday, September 4, 2020 at The Lancaster Cemetery followed by a Memorial Remembrance Service at First United Methodist Church of Lancaster, corner of Duke and Walnut Streets. The Service will be held outside starting at 2:00 PM, on the church property, located off of Lemon Street. All attendees will be required to wear a mask and social distance. For those unable to join in person, the services will be available by live stream.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation curemeso.org or Hospice & Community Care Hospiceandcommunity care.org.
