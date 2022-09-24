James F. "Rick" Groff, age 77, of Christiana, PA, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was the husband of the late Judy A. White Groff, who passed away on July 18, 2021. He was born in Gap, son of the late James R. & Lottie Berkey Groff. He was a member of the Christiana United Methodist Church and the Christiana Lions Club. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School class of 1963. He worked for Lukens then Bethlehem Steel retiring in 2010. Rick served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, going to the beach and spending time with his family.
Surviving are 4 children: John husband of Debbie Warmiak Groff of Gap, Vicki Groff of Christiana, Joel husband of Liz Weins Groff of Naples, FL, Jamie husband of Sarah Holbrook Groff of Christiana, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 5 brothers: Raymond husband of Kathleen Stringfellow Groff of South Carolina, Ronald husband of Jean McGrane Groff of Gap, Russell husband of Patti Moyer Groff of Lancaster, Roger husband of Terry Dean Groff of Gap, Randy husband of Sandy Goulden Groff of Reading. He was preceded in death by a brother Robert Groff.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Saturday, October 1st at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Dr. Linwood Smith will be officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Christiana Lions Club, P.O. Box 242, Christiana, PA 17509. shiveryfuneralhome.com