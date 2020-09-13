Heaven gained a gracious, kind-hearted, quick-witted, and devoted angel on Monday, September 7, 2020. Known by many as "Jim", James F. McCloskey, Jr., 68, passed away surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home.
Born in Lancaster, James was the son of the late James F. Sr. and Dorothy (Herzog) McCloskey.
Jim was the husband of Diane Maylock with whom they celebrated their 47th Anniversary in May. Together they went on to raise their daughter, Michelle and spent many wonderful years together in their loving home. Defined as a family man, Jim valued his family and cherished the memories he created with them. He was a man of faith and valued the many genuine friendships he made along his journey. Jim was the kind of man that would light up the room with his sense of humor and big heart which he expressed in a multitude of ways.
Through the years, he enjoyed listening to classic rock, watching Philadelphia sports, and riding his Harley Davidson with his son-in-law and best friend, Dan. Together they attended many motorcycle events which was ultimately highlighted with a trip to Sturgis in 2013. But above all, he loved spending time with his beloved wife, daughter, "son" and his grandson, Tyler, who was "the light of his life." Jim and Tyler had a bond that will never be broken. Jim and his wife, daughter, son-in-law and grandson enjoyed many trips together to the beach every summer and endless days just hanging out and enjoying each other's company. Jim adored his family. He also loved spending time with his "girls", Sniffles and Ella. Jim was also a very Patriotic man who loved his Country and what it stood for. He also loved his sweets and his ice cream.
He attended and graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1969. A skilled and talented tradesman, James was a plumber who worked for Jay R. Reynolds, Inc. where he retired in 2012. Upon his retirement, he worked for Phoebe Pharmacy where he worked as a courier. He worked there while battling cancer and enduring his many chemo treatments. He worked there until November 2019.
His memory will forever be cherished by his beloved wife, Diane; a beloved daughter: Michelle Leber wife of Daniel, his beloved and adored grandson, Tyler James Leber and his beloved three sisters: Cathy Gaenzle, Mary Baciotti wife of his "favorite brother-in-law" Joseph, and Doris Miller; brother-in-law: Jerry Brown; as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his furry companions Sniffles, Ella, and Cubby as well.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a sister: Susan Brown.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11AM-1PM at the Tent at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1PM which ALL are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital, American Cancer Society, and/or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute.
The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute and more specifically to Dr. Balepur for the care they provided to James as well as all of the nurses and doctors that took care of him thru his 6 1/2 years of battling cancer.
