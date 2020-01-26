James F. Lewis, age 75, of Christiana, PA, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was the husband of Betty Lou Carrigan Crotti Lewis, with whom he celebrated 34 years of marriage on September 21st. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Spencer H. and Elma Huss Lewis. He attended Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise. He worked as an architect engineer for New Holland Machine Company, later Sperry New Holland. A graduate of Octorara High School, class of 1962. Jimmy was a member of Gap Fire Company for over 30 years, a Life Member of the Atglen Fire Company, Life Member of Christiana Community Ambulance, Life Member of the Christiana Fire Company with over 60 years of service, in the past serving as Deputy Chief, Assistant Chief and Fire Police, for many years serving as Captain. He enjoyed hunting and going to the beach.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 daughters: Cheryl A. wife of Jeffrey Williams of Quarryville, Debra L. Lewis of Kinzers, 2 step children: Steven Crotti of Paradise, Susan Baldwin of York County, 2 granddaughters: Jessica and Jerrica Williams, 3 step grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren: Edward Wert and Skylar Davenport, and 6 step great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday, January 30th at 11 a.m. at the Christiana Fire Company, 214 South Bridge Street, Christiana, PA, with Pastor Tom Hubbard officiating. There will be a viewing at the Christiana Fire Company on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private interment will take place in the Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the Christiana Fire Company, P.O. Box 46, Christiana, PA 17509. shiveryfuneralhome.com
