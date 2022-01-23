James Francis Lehman, 84, of Lancaster, PA, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. Born in Lancaster on January 12, 1938 to the late Ellwood and Mary (Flick) Lehman. He was the last of his 10 siblings.
Jim was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was employed at the U.S. Post Office, Yellow Cab and retired from Shanks Extract.
He was a member of the Hubley Club and also a member of and donated to PETA after becoming vegan at age 68 in 2006.
Jim is survived by two sons, Terry Lehman and Kyle Lehman; two granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Jim resided with and will be missed by his longtime friends Steven, Brenda and Roland (Shannon) Antes.
A Viewing will be held from 6-7PM on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St, Lancaster, PA.
