James F. "Jim" Bueche, 88, of Willow Street, formerly of Audubon, PA, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of Dorothy Kay (Lauderman) Bueche, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.
Born in Sterling, IL, he was the son of the late Frank and Maude I. (Ross) Bueche. He was raised in Elmhurst, IL and graduated from York Community High School with the Class of 1951.
Having a passion for engineering, Jim attended the University of Illinois and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering in 1955 and a master's degree in mechanical engineering with an emphasis on internal combustion engines and thermodynamics in 1956. He worked briefly for the Ford Motor Company then served in the United States Air Force in the Critical Reserve Program. He was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, where he worked as an engineer at the Climatic Hanger. After Jim's stint in the Air Force, he returned to Ford and later went on to be employed by General Electric, first working with jet engines in Cincinnati for a few years, where he met Kay Lauderman. After a brief courtship, they were married and moved to Philadelphia, where Jim was transferred to embark on his long career in the Missile and Space Vehicle Department Re-Entry Systems. He worked to reduce the RADAR signature of missiles re-entering the atmosphere, and with his department developed ground-breaking heat shield technology. Their building at 3198 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia is recognized as an historic Aerospace Site by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.
When he wasn't occupied with his work as a "rocket scientist in the height of the space race," Jim pursued his passion for outdoor adventures. Throughout his life, he was immersed in camping, hiking, paddling, fishing, and motorcycling activities with his family and friends. At the age of 18, he completed a technical climb to summit the Grand Teton in Wyoming with his best friend Tom Grafmiller. Jim organized annual group multi-day wilderness canoe trips over many years. He became an expert paddler, navigating Class 3 rapids in his trademark red Grumman canoe, and teaching these skills to other aspiring paddlers. His family cherishes their memories of long summer vacations to the western United States visiting national parks in their red Ford station wagon with the canoe secured to the roof and pulling a pop-up camper. Jim and his son Tom enjoyed many adventurous motorcycle trips across the United States and Canada. In retirement, Jim and Kay traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada in their motorhome, and immensely enjoyed spending their winters in Bradenton, Florida. He was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club, the Main Line Touring Association, and the Holiday Rambler RV Club.
Jim was a faithful member of the Port Kennedy Presbyterian Church, in King of Prussia, PA where he served as treasurer for 35 years, and more recently the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, in Quarryville, PA where he served on the church Session. Jim found solace in the forgiveness of Christ and has written of his precious quiet times with God and his gratitude for "a wonderful life which is now drawing to a close."
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Barbara Fritzinger, wife of Jeff, of Doylestown, and Tom Bueche, husband of Loretta, of Willow Street; grandchildren, Melanie Beatrice, wife of Walter Bochnowicz, Travis Bueche, husband of Caitlyn, Pamela Koiro, wife of Andrew, Grace Beatrice, fiance of James Brott, Kimberly Bueche, fiance of Scotty Andrew, and Angela Bueche, fiance of Matt King. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren and one on the way.
A service celebrating Jim's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday May 14, 2022 at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a time for dessert and beverages immediately following.
Interment will be private in Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Jim Bueche Memorial Fund, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org.
To leave an online condolence, please visit https://tinyurl.com/JimBueche