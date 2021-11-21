James F. Drumm, 88, of Lititz, went to be with his Lord on Friday, November 19, 2021. He was the devoted husband of Mary J. (Davis) Drumm with whom he shared over 58 years of marriage. Born April 20, 1933, in Lancaster, Jim was the son of the late Isaac and Elizabeth (Glass) Drumm.
Jim’s mother died when he was 6 years old and he was raised by his father and other relatives. At 17 he joined the Army and was in the Artillery and fought in the Korean War. After the Army he worked for the Lancaster Stockyards hauling cattle. He had several trucking jobs and eventually was able to purchase his own truck. He was an independent long-haul trucker usually hauling chemicals all over the country.
Jim had four children: Linda wife of Richard Wagner, Bonnie wife of John Yoder, James T. Drumm and Tammy wife of Fran Wunderlich. He has 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Jim was an active motorcyclist. He rode with the Christian Motorcycle Club. He had a couple of very long motorcycle trips, one with some buddies to Alaska and another trip with his wife Mary to California. He did most of his own maintenance work on his trucks and loved to tinker in his shop. He fixed up and painted old trucks, cars, jeeps, and farm tractors. After retiring he had several part time jobs and volunteered. He volunteered with the VA driving veterans to their doctor appointments to the Coatesville VA hospital. He was always helping out friends and neighbors and was liked by everyone. He would say that he had a good life!
Jim was an active member of the Wesley Church Quarryville.
A Memorial Service honoring Jim will be held at 3PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Friends and family are invited attend a visitation from 2PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in James’s name may be made to Wesley Church Quarryville, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
