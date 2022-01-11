James F. Covert, Sr., 76, of Lancaster, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Born in Butler, PA, James was the son of the late Charles E. and Laura Bell Covert and the husband of the late Lenny Riley.
Jim was a graduate from the Milton Hershey School, and a professional Pastry Chef. He ran a food processing plant at Host-Corral and had a long-standing career as a pastry chef and Garde Manger at the Eden Resort.
He loved family, dogs, and cooking. His wry sense of humor was well known and often appreciated. Following his husband’s death, he focused on his remaining family and thoroughly enjoyed chaotic Sunday dinners with his great-nieces and nephews.
James is survived by three sons, James Covert, Jr., of Lancaster, Christopher (Gillian) Covert, of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Jonathan A. Covert, of Lancaster, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, two sisters, Pennie Riley (Laura Savage), Lancaster and Arla Brown, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Leroy, Sam, Dick, Bob and Loretta.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend James’ Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Please visit James’ Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »