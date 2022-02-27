James F. Bednarski, Sr.

Jim Bednarski died at the age of 76 in Lancaster, PA on February 21, 2022 following a number of years of declining health. He is survived by his wife Jean and four children including James of Carmel, IN and his wife Julie and grandson Connor, Matthew of Lancaster, PA and his wife Erin Noble and grandsons Benjamin and Braeden, Tyler of Jacksonville, FL and his grandson Bryce and granddaughters Bailey and Teagan, and his daughter Jennifer of Lititz, PA and her husband Thomas Kaufmann and his grandson Quinlan and granddaughter Mallory. He is also survived by his sister Joyce, wife of Ron Rabens, and his nephew Michael, all of San Diego, CA.
Jim was born in Reading, PA on August 18, 1945. His parents were Susan Bixler and Frank Bednarski. A 1963 graduate of Reading High School, Jim went on to graduate from Franklin & Marshall in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in philosophy. Following graduation from F&M, Jim was recruited by IBM as a marketing representative. He then shared his expertise in marketing, sales, advancement and information technology as Vice President of Marketing at Lancaster General Hospital and as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Donsco Incorporated in Wrightsville, PA. Later Jim established his own consulting business as owner of The Patriot Group. This practice focused on all aspects of Marketing, Lean Manufacturing, Strategic Planning and Organizational Development with the objective of helping restore segments of American manufacturing. He worked for businesses throughout the United States.
In addition to his professional career, Jim was an active community volunteer. He joined Boy Scouts as a youth and continued his involvement and support of scouting even as an adult with Troop 99 and as Vigil member of Order of the Arrow. His volunteerism was acknowledged by awarding Jim with a Silver Beaver award. Volunteer commitments also included service on the board of the American Red Cross and Manheim Township School Board as well as an unsuccessful independent candidate for Congress, Pennsylvania 16th Congressional District in 2012.
An author and Mensa member with a strong intellectual curiosity, a thirst for information and as an avid learner, Jim especially enjoyed joining friends as part of New Conversations and Fortnightly. Jim's family will miss his smiles and laughter, his zest for life and making a difference, his World Class Pizza, and his enjoyment of multi course dinners.
