James F. Anderson, 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home in Lancaster, PA. He was born November 21, 1946, in Kane, PA, a son of the late Edward and Carrie Bell Anderson.
After graduating from Kane High School in 1965, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy and served on the USS America during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1969 and returned to Kane, where he met Grace (Ginger), his true love and wife of 49 years. They were married on August 21, 1971, and welcomed their daughter, Malinda (Mindy), in 1972 and son, James (Jamie), in 1978. Jim was a dedicated and loving father. He was known for his sense of humor and his commitment to family. While living in Kane, he was an auto mechanic at Oyler's Garage and stayed active in the community as a member of the Elks and Lions clubs of Kane. In 1988, he moved his family to Lancaster, PA where he worked at K+W Tire Company until his retirement. After retirement, he fulfilled his love of cars with a part-time job at the Manheim Auto Auction. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to stay connected to his immediate and extended family. He also closely followed NASCAR and his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger; two children: daughter, Mindy, wife of Mark Shano of New Orleans, and son, Jamie Anderson, husband of Chris Aviso of Philadelphia; two grandchildren: Ty Smith and Markis Shano; three siblings: Deloris, wife of Gail Olson, Larry, husband of Peg Anderson, and Joanne, wife of Harry Whittemore; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kiera Shano, and by three siblings: Ron, husband of Sally Anderson, Tom, husband of Sue Anderson, and Bonnie, wife of Kent Fredericksen.
Friends and family will gather to celebrate Jim's life at 11 AM on May 15 in Manheim Township Community Park in Lancaster, PA, and again on August 15 in Evergreen Park in Kane, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lebanon VA Medical Center or the veteran's charity of your choice. www.weberfuneralhomes.com