James Edwin Moore, Jr., 82, passed away on July 7, 2020. He was born in Columbia, Pennsylvania and was currently living in Gulf Shores, Alabama. He was the son of Miriam May and James Edwin Moore, Sr. He had two children: Michele Thomas and husband Kim of York and Paul Moore and wife Penney of Ephrata; five grandchildren, and his significant other Debbie Denithorne.
Ed had a passion for Columbia history, boating, and was a car enthusiast. He was a graduate of Columbia High School and Elizabethtown College. He was in the US Marine Corps. He followed his passion for marketing through his working career.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony at Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences to the family can be made at
A living tribute »