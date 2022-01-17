James Edward Sheets, Sr. passed away on his 95th birthday, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his residence in Conowingo, MD. Born in Marion, VA, he was the son of the late William and Bertha Caldwell Sheets. He was the husband of the late Vivian Lee Sheets.
Jim was a lifelong self-employed truck driver. In retirement he was a gentleman farmer and an avid gardener, selling his produce at his roadside stand.
He served his country in the US Army during WWII with the 88th Blue Devils Division.
Jim was a former member of Conowingo Baptist Church, the Teamsters Union, and a life member of the American Legion, Post 194, Rising Sun, MD.
Surviving him are 7 children, Betty (Bud) Jones of Darlington, MD, Judy Cianchette of Hartland, ME, Jim (Cindy) Sheets, Jr. of Quarryville, Wanda Morrison of Nottingham, Linda Vencill of Rising Sun, MD, Ruth (Doug) McGlothlin of Conowingo, MD, Edward (Stephanie) Sheets of Jacksonville, FL; 25 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and 3 step children, Rick, Mark and Chris Broomell.
He was preceded in death by a son Tom Sheets and 6 siblings.
Funeral services will be held at Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Road, Conowingo, MD on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 3:00PM with Rev. Josh McCord officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held from 2:00PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Boulevard, Elkton, MD 21921. reynoldsandshivery.com