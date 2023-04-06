James Edward Richey, 87, of Cochranville, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Alice Clark Richey who died in 2012. Born in West Grove, he was the son of the late James E. and Helen Prange Richey.
Jim was a Cochranville area resident all his life and a 1953 graduate of the former West Fallowfield High School in Cochranville. He was engaged in dairy farming for 48 years and was also employed by W. Fallowfield Township, retiring as the Roadmaster.
He is beloved and survived by his two children; Debra M. Richey of Cochranville and Donald E. Richey, husband of Sharon (Gillespie), of Cochranville, two granddaughters, Elizabeth Rzucidlo (Matt) and Sarah Ponte (Ralph), many nieces and nephews and two special caregivers; Tara Torres and Nicole Farmer. He was preceded in death by one sister Helen Thompson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 2:30 PM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, followed by interment at the Cochranville Methodist Cemetery. Viewing and visitation from 1:30 PM until 2:30 PM.
