James Edward Plowden, Jr. passed away at his residence in Manning, SC, surrounded by his wife, children and grandson, on May 31st, 2021 at the age of 62. Born March 28, 1959 in Lancaster, PA. Married to his best friend, Anna "Cookie" Williams Plowden. James was the love of her life.
James enjoyed life in many ways, collecting guns, remote controlled cars, music, riding motorcycle, body building, and was known for his hat collection. And his love for his grandchildren was unreal.
He worked for Hamilton Precision Metal for 35-plus years in Lancaster, PA.
Survived by his wife, Cookie, his children, Teqka, James Kaliym, Rahiim, Lashae, and step children Channa Hargrove and Charlie Hargrove, Jr.; sisters, Penda, Michele and Yolundia "Alice" Hobbs; 20 grandchildren; and his mother JoAnn Plowden. Preceded in death by his father James E. Plowden, Sr. and son Elijah.
His wife Cookie would like to thank all his close knit friends who helped him during his illness.
Per James' wishes there will only be a graveside service in Manning, SC at a later date.
