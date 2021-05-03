James Edward Craul, CPO- Ret., 83, of Mount Joy, formerly of Elizabethtown, died unexpectedly at his residence on Friday April 30, 2021. He was the loving husband of Annie (Markel) Craul, and they celebrated 51 years this past December. Born in Mount Joy he was the son of the late Edward and Margaret (Funk) Craul. He was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1956. He was a member of the Mount Joy Church of God. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years and retired as Chief Petty Officer. He served during the Vietnam War and received the Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, Combat Action Ribbon, and the Navy Achievement Medal. He was a member of the American Legion Conewago Post 329, V.F.W. Fred Barley Post 5567, and the Moose Lodge #586, all of Elizabethtown, Navy Club of Lebanon – Ship # 91, Retired Enlisted Association, and the Fleet Reserve Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife Annie are three sons, Timothy S. husband of Mary Craul, Woodbridge, VA, Tom S. husband of Sherry Craul, Newport News, VA, Steven M. Craul, Mount Joy; a daughter Cheryl L. wife of Clarence Smyth, Carlisle; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy, on Thursday May 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Masks are required. Interment with Military Honors will be in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia. There will be a time of viewing and visitation with the family on Thursday, at the church, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66676 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
