James Earl Pilgrim, son of Susie Mae and Earl Hoskins, was born March 5th, 1970 in Yazoo City, Mississippi. A graduate from the school district of Lancaster, he worked a variety of jobs throughout the years. He was a member at St. Paul AUMP as well as their previous exhorter.
James was a star that lit up a room. He could make anyone laugh till their stomach was in knots. He was a huge Denver Broncos fan, and he loved music by Jay-Z and DMX.
On Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 he was called home to be with the Lord. To cherish his many memories he leaves behind his adoring wife Georgia Mae Pilgrim, his children Jaime Pilgrim, Jasmin Pilgrim, Antwain Robinson, John Burch, Tyquanne Johnson, Nicole Pilgrim, James E, Pilgrim, Jr., Jalil Pilgrim, and Jewels Pilgrim. Also surviving are his siblings Najada Pilgrim, Paul Pilgrim (Dorothy), Bobbie London, Earl Pilgrim (Jeanette), David Pilgrim, Daniel Pilgrim (Jackie), Rebecca Clark, Tabitha Hoskins, and Tyrese Hoskins.
James also leaved behind 17 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, and aunts.
He is preceded in death by his mother Susie Mae Hoskins, his niece Jessica Pilgrim, his three nephews, Michael Onley, Anthony Onley, and Christopher Gilchrist.
Home Going Services will be on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 12 PM from the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of the service. To send an online condolence, please visit:
A living tribute »