James Earl Mundy, 68, of Rising Sun, MD, entered into rest on July 25, 2020 at Temple University Hospital following a lengthy illness. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late James and Nora (Pennington) Mundy. Earl and his wife, Bonnie had celebrated 29 years of marriage in March.
He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Earl retired with over 25 years from Yellow Freight as a truck driver. He was a member of the North East VFW and also the Moose Lodge. Earl loved kids and enjoyed coaching baseball for the Solanco Little League. Earl also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to turkey shoots.
Surviving besides his wife is a son, James and wife Chrissy Mundy, daughter, Jennifer, and husband Danny Rodriquez, a daughter, Erin Taylor, and husband Josh Winters, a son, Clint Taylor, and his wife Nancy, along with 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his best little buddy, Gus.
