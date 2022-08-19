James Earl Diem, 74 of Narvon, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
He was married 56 years to Sharon L. Means Diem. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Earl S. and Romaine King Diem.
Jim had worked for Petersheim Brothers Well Drilling for 54 years. He was a member of the Adamstown Rod and Gun Club. His interests included fishing, hunting, camping, four wheeling and spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are three children, Karen L. wife of Kenneth Brubaker of Perry County, Keith A. husband of Susan Diem of Reamstown, and Kimberly A. wife of Richard Wilson of Elverson; 10 grandchildren, 4 great granddaughters; and a sister, Shirley of Arizona. He was preceded in death by sons, Jesse James and James Earl, Jr.
Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Friends are invited to drop in at Jim and Sharon's house on Saturday at 4:00 PM for a time of fellowship. If desired, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the WellSpan Ephrata Cancer Center, 460 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
