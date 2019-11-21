James E. Young, 81, of Robindale Avenue, Lancaster, PA, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, November 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he is the husband of Linda Eshelman Young and they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on July 10th, and was the son of the late John Emerson and Pearl Weidman Young.
Jim graduated from Hempfield High School and attended Franklin & Marshall College. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he formerly served as a Sunday School Superintendent for four years. He worked for Armstrong World Industries as a Billing Auditor and proudly served his country with the United States Army.
He served as Treasurer for the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed his time as a leader. He was a member of the Armstrong Athletic Association and the Red Rose APBA League for over 30 years. Jim enjoyed bowling and traveling, including trips to China, Germany, Israel, Russia, and Alaska, and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Stephen Young (Gale Stump), of Lancaster, PA; twins, Susan, wife of Chip Mauney, Columbia, South Carolina and Michael, husband of April Young, East Petersburg, PA; and three grandchildren: Maddison Young, Logan Young and McKenna Mauney.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend James' Life Celebration Service at First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Dan Snyder officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Longenecker's Reformed Mennonite Cemetery, 604 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. Military Honors will be rendered by The Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard and Salute 21.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Lancaster Area Kidney Association, P.O. Box 1446, Lancaster, PA 17604.
