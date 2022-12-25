James E. Wollaston, Jr., 58, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was the husband of Diane Kuchak Wollaston. They had been together since the age of 13 and would have celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on February 14, 2023. He was born in Wilmington, DE son of the late James E., Sr. and Lorraine R. Pierantozzi Wollaston. Jim was the sales manager at B & B Yamaha and was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, and enjoyed skiing, riding motorcycles, his family and especially his granddaughter, Rosalie.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one son: Andrew J. (Kylie R.) Wollaston, Mountville. One granddaughter: Rosalie. Two sisters: Janice Wollaston (companion Kathy Bobeck) and Donna Reese. Several nieces and nephews. Father and mother-in-law: Andrew and Rosalie Kuchak, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by one sister: Karen Wilson.
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Peter I. Hahn, Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Esophageal Cancer Support Group of Philadelphia, PO Box 1639, Media, PA 19063. https://www.ecsop.org. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »