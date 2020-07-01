James E. Stuchel

Jim Stuchel, the self-proclaimed Mayor of 42nd Street, and Prince of Manhattan, has hoisted his final Dewar's 12! A salesman for Acorn Press, Jim loved to travel the world and travelled regularly to New York City for business and Broadway Shows. Jim loved the City that Never Sleeps more than, golf, NASCAR, or football. But more than that, he loved Lancaster and the people in it.
Jim is survived by his siblings: Marcia, Nancy, and Greg; by his children Jim, Jansen, and Jennifer; and his granddaughter Kylie.
A Christian Prayer Service will be held in Jim's memory on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:30PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA. Friends will be received by his family following the service.
Please omit flowers, making contributions in his memory to the American Heart Assn. Lancaster Chapter, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
