James E. Seats, 66, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Parkesburg, he was the son of the late J. Edward and Laura (Manley) Seats and the step-son of Betty Seats. James is survived by his loving wife, Joyce (Aukamp) Seats. They celebrated 33 years of marriage in May.
Jim was a 1975 graduate of Solanco High School and a member of Timberline Church in Strasburg. He had worked for Exide Corp. in Lampeter for over 35 years and most recently was employed by C.T.D.I. in Coatesville. Jim enjoyed traveling and bowling with the "Friday Nite Mixed Nuts".
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by an uncle, Neil Seats of Peach Bottom; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and David Seats.
A Funeral Service will take place at Timberline Church, 30 Timber Lane, Strasburg, PA on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Private interment will be in the Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.