James E. Rudy, age 67 of Willow Street, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. He was the husband of Arlene Fox Rudy, with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage on October 17th. He was born in Strasburg, son of the late Harry and Ada Eberly Rudy.
He was a member of Millersville Bible Church, where he served as Deacon for many years. He was a 1972 graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling, hunting, tinkering, and most of all he enjoyed his grandchildren. If he wasn't doing something for his family, he was doing something for his church and others.
Surviving, besides his wife, are 3 children: Nina, wife of Philip Shenenberger of Brogue, Alissa, wife of Keith Edinger of Lancaster, and Joshua Rudy of Holtwood; 10 grandchildren, 2 sisters and 4 brothers. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Danelle Y. Rudy, and two sisters and a brother.
Celebration of life service will take place at Millersville Bible Church, 1940 New Danville Pike, Lancaster, PA, on Monday, November 8th at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Todd Mcallister officiating. There will be a casual viewing at the church on Sunday, November 7th from 2-5 p.m. Private interment will take place in the Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of the following: Align Life Ministries, PO Box 707, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. reynoldsandshivery.com