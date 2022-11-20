James E. Musser

James Eugene Musser, 82, a lifelong resident of Columbia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 17, 2022 after a brief illness at home. He was the husband of Pat Brubaker Musser with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage on April 28, 2022. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late B. Eugene and Mildred Heisey Musser. He was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, Class of 1958, where he attended the Ag Program. He loved farming all of his life. He was a proud owner/operator and long-haul truck driver, known as "Boss Man" by the many drivers he employed. He deeply treasured the lasting relationships that they shared. Jim was very proud of the driver safety awards he received over the years. He hauled many things, but he enjoyed hauling hogs the most. Jim enjoyed gardening, watching sports, restoring antique farm tractors, classic cars and spending time with his family. He was a generous, fun-loving and hardworking man. He grew up at the Mountville Church of the Brethren and most recently attended Ironville United Methodist Church.
Surviving In addition to his wife, three children: Christie (Bryan) Hunt, Columbia; Jim Musser, Jr., Wrightsville and Amy (Ed) Smith, Lancaster. Four grandchildren: Brock (Sarah) Hunt; Betsy (Mark) Cloyd; Ellie Smith and Grayson Smith. Three great-grandchildren: Theo and Hallie Hunt, and Isaiah Cloyd. Five brothers: Bill, Tom, John, Joe, and Pete Musser. One brother-in-law: Bob Brubaker.
The Memorial Service will be held at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Dan Cloyd, officiating. Visitation from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com