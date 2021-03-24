James E. Mullady

James E. Mullady, 52 of Lancaster passed away at Hershey Medical Center on Monday, March 22, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clayton G. Eshelman and Madeline V. Mullady.

Jim graduated in 1988 from J.P. McCaskey. He was an avid swimmer for the YMCA as a child. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching wrestling. He was currently employed by McDonald's at Greenfield. He had worked for nearly 15 years for Grinnell.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Allisha N. Neff, companion of Jerimie Talton; son, Cory J. Neff; sisters, Shirley A. Omar and Elizabeth Rodriguez; 2 granddaughters and 2 grandsons, Jerimie Talton, Jr. and Ryan Talton, all of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Ann Stimmell, Judy Wiker, Shirley Klugh, Harry Eshelman, Sr., Clayton Eshelman, Jr., Fred Eshelman and Raymond Mullady.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim's funeral service on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange St., Lancaster. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.

Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lancaster & Conestoga

Service information

Mar 27
Visitation
Saturday, March 27, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
317 E. Orange Street
Lancaster, PA 17602
Mar 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 27, 2021
11:00AM
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
317 E. Orange Street
Lancaster, PA 17602
