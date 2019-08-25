James E. Mousley, 83, of Leola, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Elsmere, DE, he was the son of the late William C. and Kathryn Walker Mousley. He was the loving husband of Sandra Sullenberger Mousley.
Mr. Mousley was an operating room technician for Lancaster General for many years. He served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950's. He enjoyed going to car shows, Rehoboth Beach, baseball and football.
He will also be lovingly missed by: children, Mark Mousley, Blue Ball, Sandy Hinsch, Lewes, DE, Michele Salada, Danyon "Doc" Rathvon, both of Ephrata; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: a daughter, Sheree Lunk, and a brother.
Memorial Service: Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. Greeting time with family: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions welcomed to: Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster PA 17603. Furman-Leola