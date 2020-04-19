James E. Miller, 64, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Melvin A. and Rebecca Batdorf Miller.
Jim followed a passionate career as a registered master electrician where he proudly worked for many construction companies across the Lancaster area. He was a member of the Lititz American Legion Auxiliary Post 56, the Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463, and the Germania Band Club of Manheim. Jim had a strong devotion to wood working and embracing new projects. He was a man who could fix anything and everything.
He leaves behind his loving children who will miss him dearly. His son, Matthew J. Miller of Baltimore, MD., and his daughter, Andrea L. Miller of West Chester, PA. Surviving are his three brothers: Dick, Bob, Don, and his sister, Linda. Preceding him in death is his sister, Jeanie. Jim will be lovingly missed by his companion Pam, and everyone else who treasured the wonderful man that he was.
Due to public health guidelines, services for Jim will be announced at a later date. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
